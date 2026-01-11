Injury Setback For India Just Ahead Of New Zealand ODI Series, Dhruv Jurel Named Replacement For India Star

IND vs NZ: Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the New Zealand ODI series due to an abdominal injury, the BCCI has confirmed. Dhruv Jurel has been named as his replacement, and he has already joined the squad in Vadodara ahead of the 1st IND vs NZ ODI match.

BCCI issued a statement, "Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant felt a sudden onset discomfort in his right lateral abdominal area while batting in the nets during India’s practice session on Saturday afternoon at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara.

"He was taken for MRI scans immediately and the BCCI Medical Team had a detailed discussion with an expert on his clinical and radiological findings. Pant has been diagnosed with a side strain (Oblique Muscle Tear) and is subsequently ruled out of the ODI Series.

“The Men’s Selection Committee has named Dhruv Jurel as Pant’s replacement, and Jurel has linked up with the squad.”

Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are set to return as India will embark on a 3-match ODI series against New Zealand.

