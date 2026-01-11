'Agar Maar Padd Jaati Hain...': Kohli Shares His 'Virat Words Of Wisdom' With Young Bowler While Training Ahead Of IND vs NZ 1st ODI | WATCH

India are hosting New Zealand for eight white-ball matches starting January 11, 2025. New Zealand will play three One Day International (ODIs) and five T20Is prior to the start of the World T20. India are currently at the top of the ICC ODI rankings, and they will want to stay at the top even after the New Zealand ODI series comes to a close. The 'men in blue' are slowly building towards the 2027 edition of the ODI World Cup, and at this stage every game counts.

The upcoming ODI series will also witness the return of skipper Shubman Gill and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, who were nursing their particular injuries, but more than that it is Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's batting that has kept the fans waiting.

Virat Kohli Interacts With Young Bowlers

Former India captain Virat Kohli has been going through the hard grind to prepare himself for the first ODI to be played between India and New Zealand. After the South Africa series, Virat Kohli spoke about how he was still hungry for runs and how he likes to prepare for every series that he plays. Kohli has been in some stellar form recently, and he will want to dominate the Kiwis and score more runs against them in the upcoming series.

A video is now going viral where Virat Kohli was seen interacting with a young bowler. In the video, Virat Kohli can be heard telling the young cricketer how he needs to bowl with conviction, even if he goes for a few runs. The former India captain also added that young bowlers need to be cautious about following their own instincts and not letting the batter dictate terms.

Dissecting India's Dominance Against The Kiwis