'Possibly Be The Next T20 Captain For India': Shreyas Iyer Tipped To Succeed Suryakumar Yadav After India's T20 World Cup Triumph

Suryakumar Yadav finally led India to that coveted T20 World Cup title after Men In Blue defeated New Zealand by 96 runs in the summit clash. India became the only team to successfully defend a T20 World Cup title and the focus will now shift to the ODI World Cup next year.

Shreyas Iyer backed To Be India's Next T20I Captain

Suryakumar's successor in the T20I team hasn't been discussed, but with the skipper turning 36 later this year, a transition plan should be in place. Shreyas Iyer has long been a part of India's white-ball plans, but injuries have limited his appearances in the past couple of years.

Iyer led Punjab Kings to the IPL final last season but lost to a superior RCB in Ahmedabad. PBKS will start the campaign with renewed vigour under Iyer's leadership and will hope to get past the final hurdle this time.

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra feels that if Shreyas can prove his worth in the middle order this time, he could definitely present his case to be India's next T20I captain. On his YouTube channel, he said, “Shreyas Iyer, I felt he would come in the T20 World Cup team, but he couldn't. I envisage that a place might become vacant in the middle order. So, can Shreyas Iyer come there? If he presents a captaincy claim once again, he could possibly be the next T20 captain for India. Why not?"

Advertisement

Chinnaswamy Stadium Receives Final Clearance

IPL 2026 is scheduled to start on March 28, when RCB will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. There were concerns that RCB might face a roadblock as the Chinnaswamy Stadium was under the scanner after 11 people were killed in a stampede during the IPL 2025 trophy parade.

Advertisement