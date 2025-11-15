Injury Woes Continue To Strike Australia Ahead Of Ashes, Star RCB Pacer Set To Miss Perth Test Due To Hamstring Strain

Ashes 2025: With less than a week left for the upcoming Ashes 2025, Australia suffered another injury after a star fast bowler is set to miss the first Test match of the forthcoming prestigious Test series against England.

The five-match Test series between Australia and England will begin from Friday, November 21. The first Test match will be played at Perth Stadium. The second Test match of the series will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane, from December 4. The Adelaide Oval will host the third Test match of the series between Australia and England, from December 17.

The fourth Test match of the series will be played from December 26, it will be a boxing day Test match and will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The fifth and final Test match of the series will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground, from January 4.

Advertisement

Steve Smith To Lead Australia In Absence Of Pat Cummins In Perth Test Against England

According to media reports, Australia captain Pat Cummins will miss the first Test match of the series against England in Perth due to an injury he sustained during the West Indies tour. In the absence of Cummins, Steve Smith will be leading Australia.

Advertisement

Currently, Pat Cummins is continuing his rehabilitation on the sidelines at the Sydney Cricket Ground, according to reports. The Australian all-rounder is likely to be available from the second Test match.

Star Australia Pacer Set To Miss Perth Test Against England

Now, Australia have been hit with another injury blow after star pacer Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the Perth Test after reports revealed a hamstring strain, according to Cricbuzz.

Australia's pace attack have taken a hit after Hazlewood's injury as Sean Abbott, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, and Spencer Johnson have already been sidelined.