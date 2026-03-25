Injury Worry For Mumbai Indians? Jasprit Bumrah Checks In At BCCI CoE Ahead Of IPL 2026 Season

Team India seamer Jasprit Bumrah has reportedly checked in at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru just days before the IPL 2026 season. Bumrah has been a mainstay for the five-time champions, the Mumbai Indians.

According to ESPNCricinfo, Jasprit Bumrah is at the Centre of Excellence to work on his strength and conditioning. The Indian seamer would join the Mumbai Indians franchise ahead of their IPL 2026 season opening fixture against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.