Updated 25 March 2026 at 17:55 IST
Injury Worry For Mumbai Indians? Jasprit Bumrah Checks In At BCCI CoE Ahead Of IPL 2026 Season
Bumrah trains at BCCI CoE in Bengaluru for strength and conditioning before IPL 2026, set to rejoin Mumbai Indians ahead of their season opener vs KKR at Wankhede.
- Cricket
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Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Shahrukh Khan during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai | Image: ANI
Team India seamer Jasprit Bumrah has reportedly checked in at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru just days before the IPL 2026 season. Bumrah has been a mainstay for the five-time champions, the Mumbai Indians.
According to ESPNCricinfo, Jasprit Bumrah is at the Centre of Excellence to work on his strength and conditioning. The Indian seamer would join the Mumbai Indians franchise ahead of their IPL 2026 season opening fixture against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
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Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 25 March 2026 at 17:55 IST