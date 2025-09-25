'Injustice For Abhimanyu Easwaran': BCCI Face Heavy Backlash For Ignoring Bengal Star For Tests vs West Indies

India vs West Indies: Bengal star Abhimanyu Easwaran has been there with the Indian team for the past three seasons, but is yet to make his Test debut. Easwaran was also part of the England tour, but even there - he did not get a look in. Now, the Board of Control of Cricket in India is facing heavy backlash for not picking him in the Test squad that will play two Tests against West Indies in October.

Most reckon injustice has been done against him by the BCCI. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar also could not give absolute clarity on the subject.

‘At the moment, we don’t need a third opener’

“Normally, when you travel, you carry 16 or 17. If there is some injury or something goes wrong, you can always fly a guy out and play him. Here, you get an extra spinning all-rounder Axar Patel. He wasn’t part of the squad to England, and you can only pick 15 here. So, there’s nothing to his story. KL Rahul and Jaiswal haven’t done to badly. So, at the moment, we don’t need a third opener in the squad. If we need, we can fly him,” Agarkar said in the press conference.

Not just Easwaran, a few others were also overlooked like Arshdeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Akash Deep, Karun Nair, and Shardul Thakur.

Ind vs WI Test Schedule