Ravindra Jadeja to be Shubman Gill's Deputy as BCCI Announce India Squad For Tests vs West Indies; Devdutt Padikkal Returns

India vs West Indies: And finally, the Indian squad for the two Tests versus West Indies is out. The Board of Control of Cricket in India announced the squad on Thursday afternoon. The big surprise was that Ravindra Jadeja has been elevated as India's Test vice-captain. Shubman Gill will continue to lead the side. Reports had suggested that Manav Suthar, who performed well in the unofficial Tests versus Australia would get a maiden call-up - but that has not happened. Devdutt Padikkal is back in the side for Tests. Jasprit Bumrah is in the 15-member squad.

Chief selector also explained why Ravindra Jadeja has been made the vice-captain.

‘Don’t know about Pant’s injury’

Talking about naming Ravindra Jadeja as Indian team’s vice captain, Agarkar said: “That was obvious once Rishabh Pant was ruled out. He has lots of experience, you know. I don’t know about Pant’s injury timeline. But he will be hopefully back for South Africa series.”

In-form Tamil Nadu wicket-keeper batter N. Jagadeesan, has received a maiden Test call. His hardwork has certainly be rewarded.

India Squad For Windies Tests

Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Sai Sudharasan, Jagadeesan.