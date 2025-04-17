Integrity Of Batters Playing The IPL And International Cricket Under The Scanner, New Bat Check Rule Highlights Big Issue

Updated April 17th 2025, 17:00 IST
IPL 2025: Since its introduction in 2008, the Indian Premier League has completely changed the landscape of cricket. The IPL hasn't just impacted Indian cricket, but it continues to leave its footprint on international cricket as well. The eighteenth season of the Indian Premier League is in many ways trying to restore the lost balance between the bat and the ball. Last year, over 200 runs were being scored in every match, and it raised a lot of questions about the future of the sport.
The re-introduction of saliva usage on the ball has drastically brought down the team totals, and it is helping the ball to reverse. With two new balls being used from two different ends, run-scoring was relatively easier last year, but this time around, things have started to shift a bit towards the bowlers, and this is something that is extremely crucial for the future of the sport. But there is a bigger issue that has come into the spotlight, and one can't help but wonder if this has always been the issue with cricket. Let's find out.
ALSO READ | ICC Won't Cut Funding to Afghanistan - Despite Board Not Meeting Full Membership Criteria Over Lack of Women's Team
The stakeholders of the Indian Premier League made a very bold decision to have all the batters undergo a mandatory gauge test before the batsmen begin their innings. According to the rule, the bats of the opening batters will be checked by the fourth umpire, and later, the bats of the incoming batters will have to be checked by the on-field umpires.
ALSO READ | IPL 2025, SRH vs MI: Travis Head Explores Ease Of Embracing Aggression With The Bat, Says 'It's Been Easy To Adapt'
The decision covers all the loopholes that the previous rule had. According to the previous rule, the batters had to take the test one day before the match. This would have allowed the batters to get a separate bat tested, not the ones that they use on match day. The decision was made mid-way during the tournament due to a rise in the number of defaulters.
Published April 17th 2025, 16:46 IST