IPL 2025, SRH vs MI: Travis Head Explores Ease Of Embracing Aggression With The Bat, Says 'It's Been Easy To Adapt'

Cricket Australia and Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Travis Head has spoken about the IPL franchise's early aggressiveness with the bat. The highly contentious approach has been backed up by skipper Pat Cummins, and the method has been fruitful for them in the previous match-up. Head revealed that the tactic comes up naturally as the batting group enjoys that method of playing in the game.

Travis Head Backs Up SRH's Aggressive Approach

The Sunrisers Hyderabad's aggressive approach has drawn attention among fans and analysts, as it is like a double-edged sword. It delivers the outcome that the team needs while batting, while it may also be the reason for the team's early fall during a match. But Travis Head believes that being aggressive from the start has made it easy to adapt while playing for SRH.

"It comes natural to us, so I think that's why it's been easy to adapt to a style that Dan and Pat want. As a batting group, I think we all enjoy that style of playing, and I feel like we've got a really good approach and some really experienced guys.

"I know that there's a couple of young boys in that mix there, but I feel like those guys understand the game and so the 5 or 6 of us understand what needs to be done and still want to be as consistent as we possibly can and get as many runs as we can. I feel like there's a really good balance between hunger and aggression. I think you've seen that in the last sort of 12 months," Travis Head said during an appearance on Star Sports.

SRH Were At An All Out Blitz With The Aggressive Approach vs PBKS

The two-edged aggressive approach was heavily fruitful for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous IPL 2025 encounter. Openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma were on an all-out spree as they became a huge problem for the Punjab Kings. Head went on to score 66 off 37 while Abhishek smacked 141 runs off 55 balls. SRH chased down the target with ease.