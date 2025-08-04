'Last Man Standing': Internet Explodes As Stunning Display By Mohammed Siraj Propels India To Unforgettable Oval Triumph Over England

It was Mohammed Siraj all over England as India secured a historic victory at the Oval to restore parity in the five-match Test series. Siraj cleans the stumps of Jamie Overton to send the Oval crowd into madness.

Mohammed Siraj's Heroics helped India To Defeat England At Oval

It had looked like England would take the game away as Harry Brook and Joe Root launched a stellar campaign with a 194-run partnership. But the Indian fast bowlers came back in the game as Akash Deep claimed the prized wicket of Brook while Prasidh Krishna removed Jacob Bethell and Joe Root in a span of a few balls.

England continued to threaten to take the game away as Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton kept the home side in the match as bad light and a fresh spell of rain stretched the match into the 5th day. But Siraj had some other plans. Despite some hitting from Gus Atkinson and Overton , India snatched a six-run victory over England.