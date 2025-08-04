'Last Man Standing': Internet Explodes As Stunning Display By Mohammed Siraj Propels India To Unforgettable Oval Triumph Over England

Updated 4 August 2025 at 17:21 IST
It was Mohammed Siraj all over England as India secured a historic victory at the Oval to restore parity in the five-match Test series. Siraj cleans the stumps of Jamie Overton to send the Oval crowd into madness.
It had looked like England would take the game away as Harry Brook and Joe Root launched a stellar campaign with a 194-run partnership. But the Indian fast bowlers came back in the game as Akash Deep claimed the prized wicket of Brook while Prasidh Krishna removed Jacob Bethell and Joe Root in a span of a few balls.
England continued to threaten to take the game away as Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton kept the home side in the match as bad light and a fresh spell of rain stretched the match into the 5th day. But Siraj had some other plans. Despite some hitting from Gus Atkinson and Overton , India snatched a six-run victory over England.
Social media has gone gaga as Siraj has been applauded for his breathtaking spell.
Published 4 August 2025 at 17:21 IST