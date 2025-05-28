IPL 2025: After Digvesh Rathi's 'Mankad' Attempt in LSG vs RCB Game, Harsha Bhogle Reignites 'Spirit of Cricket' Debate

LSG's Digvesh Rathi has been in trouble multiple times during the IPL 2025. | Image: AP

The IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants was a thrilling game that saw plenty of hard-hitting batting from the likes of Rishabh Pant and Jitesh Sharma. However, the ‘Mankad’ attempt from LSG's Digvesh Rathi ended up dominating the discourse in the aftermath, despite the fact that it did not have any major bearing on the result.

Rathi attempted a run-out at the non-striker's end when Jitesh Sharma wandered out of the crease, but it was declared not out as the third umpire deemed the bowler did not pull out of his delivery stride in time. In any case, Pant had withdrawn the appeal.

But Rathi's decision once again started the ‘spirit of cricket debate’ - the non-striker run out is considered by many to be an unfair way to dismiss a batter, despite being completely legal in the MCC laws.

Bhogle Shuts Down Rathi Critics

Renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle said he was disappointed at the debate starting again, as the focus should be on playing by the laws of the game.

His comments drew mixed reactions from users. “Mankading is LITERALLY in the rulebook. Stay in your crease or stop crying when you’re out—it’s not that deep,” said one fan in agreement with Bhogle.

"The bowler shouldn't face the stigma of doing something against the rules of the game. When he is within the rules," said another.

“Mankad should be banned, it's the cheapest way to get wickets,” said one person in disagreement.

What Triggered The Debate?

During an IPL 2019 game between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings, R Ashwin dismissed Jos Buttler in similar fashion - much to the chagrin of the batter.

At that time too, the debate was split between two lines - some people believed rules are rules, others felt it went against the spirit of the game.