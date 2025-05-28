IPL 2025 Playoffs Schedule After Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Game Confirms Table Positions

Updated May 28th 2025, 00:09 IST
The IPL 2025 game between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru had huge stakes for the latter side, as they knew a win would confirm their position in the top 2 of the league table.
Finishing in the top 2 is not just a matter of prestige; it also gives you two chances of qualifying for the final, making it a position to aspire for.
With RCB winning the game by 6 wickets thanks to a Jitesh Sharma special, it was in fact the away side who confirmed their spot in the top 2 alongside the Punjab Kings.
Here's a look at the full play-offs schedule now that the IPL league table standings are confirmed.
QUALIFIER 1: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru - May 29, Chandigarh
ELIMINATOR: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians - May 30, Chandigarh
QUALIFIER 2: Loser of Q1 vs Winner of Eliminator - June 1, Ahmedabad
FINAL: Winner of Q1 vs Winner of Q2 - June 3, Ahmedabad
Many thought that the swashbuckling ton hit by Rishabh Pant would have been enough to see LSG end their season with a win, as they scored 227-3 in their 20 overs.
However, a good start from openers Virat Kohli and Phil Salt gave RCB the platform they needed to go for what at one point seemed like an unlikely win.
Stand-in skipper Jitesh Sharma and Mayank Agarwal ended up getting the job done for RCB, confirming their top 2 finish and giving them 2 bites at the cherry as far as making the IPL final is concerned.
