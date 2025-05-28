IPL 2025 Playoffs Schedule After Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Game Confirms Table Positions

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jitesh Sharma, left, and Mayank Agarwal celebrate after winning the Indian Premier League cricket match against Lucknow Super Giants. | Image: AP

The IPL 2025 game between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru had huge stakes for the latter side, as they knew a win would confirm their position in the top 2 of the league table.

Finishing in the top 2 is not just a matter of prestige; it also gives you two chances of qualifying for the final, making it a position to aspire for.

With RCB winning the game by 6 wickets thanks to a Jitesh Sharma special, it was in fact the away side who confirmed their spot in the top 2 alongside the Punjab Kings.

Here's a look at the full play-offs schedule now that the IPL league table standings are confirmed.

IPL 2025 Playoffs Full Schedule

QUALIFIER 1: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru - May 29, Chandigarh

ELIMINATOR: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians - May 30, Chandigarh

QUALIFIER 2: Loser of Q1 vs Winner of Eliminator - June 1, Ahmedabad

FINAL: Winner of Q1 vs Winner of Q2 - June 3, Ahmedabad

Jitesh Knock Seals RCB Win

Many thought that the swashbuckling ton hit by Rishabh Pant would have been enough to see LSG end their season with a win, as they scored 227-3 in their 20 overs.

However, a good start from openers Virat Kohli and Phil Salt gave RCB the platform they needed to go for what at one point seemed like an unlikely win.