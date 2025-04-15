'Still The Best': After Rohit Sharma, World Cup Winning Australian Captain Defends MS Dhoni, Analyzes His Leadership Skills

IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni, the former skippers of the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings, have been at the receiving end of their critics in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. Rohit and Dhoni, who have both won ICC trophies for India while leading the 'men in blue', are being criticized for their form with the bat and for their fitness-related issues.

Nonetheless, one can't really dismiss the fact that both Dhoni and Rohit have been stalwarts of Indian cricket.

Michael Clarke Hits Back At MS Dhoni's Critics

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke, who led the Aussies to the 2015 cricket world cup, has now come in defense of MS Dhoni. The stand-in Chennai Super Kings skipper had received a lot of flak for underperforming with the bat and coming way below down the order when the team needed him. But Dhoni flipped it all around as he led CSK to their second win in the ongoing eighteenth edition of IPL.

"The best thing that happened tonight was MS Dhoni's captaincy. It was phenomenal. He read the situation, he adjusted to the conditions, he bowled his spinners in tandem, exactly like MS Dhoni has done his entire career. He got them on, they rushed through the overs, they changed the pace of the game, they used the surface, they picked up wickets. It's always loud when MS Dhoni's in town. Look, his keeping does not surprise me. I've said it before, in my opinion, he's still the best wicketkeeper in the world," said Clarke while speaking on Star Sports.

Clarke had recently hit out at Rohit Sharma critics and had siad that Sharma is still one of the best as far as white ball cricket is concerned and he is just one big knock away from returning back to form.

The Return Of MS Dhoni The CSK Skipper