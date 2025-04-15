KKR Sending Indirect Warning To PBKS? Kolkata Share Unique Ajinkya Rahane Post Before Hosting Ex-Skipper Shreyas Iyer In Eden

IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders , the defending champions of the Indian Premier League, are in a peculiar situation. Kolkata has fared decently so far in the ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League, but they are yet to win two consecutive matches, which is a big red flag as far as a tournament like the IPL goes.

Ajinkya Rahane was appointed as the skipper of the Kolkata Knight Riders, and he has done a pretty decent job so far. Kolkata Knight Riders breached new landmarks in the previous edition of the Indian Premier League. Alongside Sunrisers Hyderabad , Kolkata Knight Riders looked like a side that was difficult to breach. Kolkata has stuck to the same template in IPL 2025 too, but a few results in the tournament haven't gone in their favor.

Kolkata is in search of winning momentum, and there is no better place to do it than the Eden Gardens.

ALSO READ | Kolkata Knight Riders Celebrate Bengali New Year In Style, Knights Deck Up In Ethnic Wear Ahead Of Pujab Kings Clash

KKR Share A Special Ajinkya Rahane Post

Shreyas Iyer led the Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL win last year, but unfortunately for the franchise, they let him go. A franchise letting go of their IPL-winning captain is something that has never happened. On the flip side, Iyer, who has joined forces with Ricky Ponting and is at the helm of the Punjab Kings , has transformed the side into a force to be reckoned with.

This will be the first time that Shreyas Iyer will play against Kolkata Knight Riders after leading them to their third IPL trophy last year. Many reports claimed that all was not well between Iyer and the KKR management, and hence they let him go. Prior to the match, Kolkata Knight Riders shared an Ajinkya Rahane post with the caption, "Straight drive, straight class."

Kolkata Look To Outplay Punjab