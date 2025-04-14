IPL 2025: Amid Disappointing Run, CSK Urged To Undergo Huge Change Against LSG: 'Send Ravindra Jadeja Up The Order'

Chennai Super Kings have endured a tough start in the Indian Premier League. The five time champions have lost five matches on the trot in IPL 2025 and will take on the Lucknow Super Giants on Monday, April 14.

Batting Has Been A Concern For CSK In IPL 2025

MS Dhoni returned to his captaincy against KKR, but that didn't really change CSK's fortunes as they succumbed to their lowest-ever total at home. Batting has been a concern for CSK, as it has been very evident during the powerplays. Aakash Chopra has urged CSK to promote Ravindra Jadeja in the batting order. The all-rounder has mostly played at number six throughout IPL 2025.

CSK Urged TO Send Ravindra Jadeja Up In Batting Order

On his YouTube channel, he said, “Send Jaddu up the order. What is he doing down the order in any case? Neither batting nor bowling, what is the point? Ashwin will have to pull his weight in the side as well, or else you will have to think about playing a different combination.”

The former Indian opener also raised questions over CSK's ability to turn their season around.

“This team is not going anywhere at this point in time. I don't have anything to say for them. Generally, you have a lot of things to say about Chennai, but the way they have performed, I don't know who can save them. They might win a game or two, but I don't think they will start climbing up this season with this set of players.”