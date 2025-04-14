Khaleel Ahmed Fulfills Fans' Request, Shares A Hearty Moment With CSK Fandom At Ekana Stadium Ahead Of LSG Clash

Khaleel Ahmed, Chennai Super Kings' superstar pacer, has been one of Super Kings' clinical bowlers and has been a dependable performer for the side. Aside from the game, Khaleel's humble personality recently took centre stage when he was seen respecting the fans' requests during a training session.

Khaleel Ahmed Makes The Fans' Day, Obliges To Their Request

In a video shared by the Chennai Super Kings on social media platform 'X' [Formerly Twitter], fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed could be seen interacting with the fans during the franchise's training session at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The pacer was seen obliging to the fans' requests for autographs and pictures. Khaleel could also be seen sharing a laugh with the fans before he headed back for practice with the team.

"Good luck, Khaleel Bhai! You have the Superfans rooting for you!" Chennai Super Kings captioned the post on 'X'.

CSK Have Slumped Into A New Low

The Chennai Super Kings have stumbled into a new low after suffering five consecutive losses in the IPL 2025 season so far. The five-time IPL Champions are struggling to find their momentum in the game, and their backs are now against the wall. One win could help change their fortune in the season.

Unfortunately, the franchise would not feature their regular skipper as Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of action. The Indian batter has suffered a hairline elbow fracture, and it has effectively ended his IPL 2025 season. In his absence, MS Dhoni has been leading the side, and he had to endure a tough loss at the hands of KKR at their fortress in Chepauk.