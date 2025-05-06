IPL 2025: Ashish Nehra Fumes On Sidelines as Gujarat Titans Drop Hat-trick of Catches vs Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra is often known to be an animated figure on the boundary ropes, and he often cut a frustrated figure during their IPL 2025 game vs Mumbai Indians on Tuesday (April 6).

That is because the home side GT dropped not one, not two, but three easy chances in the early parts of the first innings.

The first catch was dropped by Sai Sudharsan, with R Sai Kishore then dropping another simple catch later on.

To make things worse, fast bowler Mohammed Siraj also dropped an absolute sitter when fielding inside the circle.

All of this led to Nehra becoming quite frustrated while on the sidelines.

See Nehra's Reaction Here

Naturally, this reaction led to some witty reactions on social media too. Check out some of the best responses below.

GT Win Toss, Opt to Bowl

Skipper Shubman Gill revealed that the decision for him to elect to bowl after winning the toss was the conditions.

He believes the wicket would not change that much. Shubman and company are eager to put chase down whatever total the Mumbai Indians have put on the board for them.