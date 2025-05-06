IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Urged To Reshuffle KL Rahul's Batting Position: 'He's Going To Solve All Your Problems'

Delhi Capitals survived a massive scare after their IPL 2025 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad got washed away due to rain. Led by captain Pat Cummins, the SRH bowling lineup restricted the mighty DC batting lineup to a mere 133 runs in Hyderabad on May 5.

Given the Sunrisers' batting prowess, it would have been a cakewalk for them. But instead of that, a point was shared which ended Hyderabad's playoff hopes.

KL Rahul Hasn't Been At His Best Of Late For Delhi Capitals

KL Rahul's form has been a concern for the Delhi Capitals. Axar Patel's side has had a very good start and had topped the IPL table at the start of the season. But they seem to have lost their way and have lost three matches in the last five games, which has also affected their playoff hopes. KL Rahul's batting position has become a major debate.

The former Lucknow Super Giants captain has been batting at number four and has come up with scores of 10,7,41, 57 and 28 in the last five games. The opening slot is still not yet settled as DC have used a number of players with the likes of Karun Nair, Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abishek Porel in that position.

Delhi Capitals Urged To Change KL Rahul's Batting Position

Now Varun Aaron urged Delhi to use Rahul as an opener. The 33-year-old opened against CSK when Du Plessis missed the game due to injury and led his team to victory with an excellent 77.

As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said, “If you want stability in this batting lineup, send KL Rahul to open. He's going to solve all your problems.

“If they are going to play around with the openers, then might as well put in the most experienced opener as an opener. Because they have put in Karun Nair, I don't think it's fair on him."