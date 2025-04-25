IPL 2025: Ahead of Must-win Game vs Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad Tease Big Change to Playing XI | WATCH

The IPL 2025 encounter between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is a win-at-all-costs one for both of the sides.

Both teams have had similar fortunes this year - they have played 8 games, won just 2 and lost the remaining 6. And this puts their playoff hopes in a very delicate situation.

As things stand, both teams can still make it to 16 points if they win all of their remaining 6 games. But given they face each other, a loss puts them in a similar boat to the Rajasthan Royals.

RR are also not mathematically out but, having won just 2 of 9 games, can only get to 14 points and will need other results to go their way too.

SRH Hint at Big Change

Given it is a must-win game and not a lot has been working in favour of either side, it wouldn't be a big surprise to see team management roll the dice on a big change.

And that is, seemingly, what SRH will do - at least if their social media activity is anything to go by.

The team posted about the likes of Wiaan Mulder and Jaydev Unadkat, hinting at them maybe getting a chance in the game against CSK.

SRH's Alarming Decline

It remains to be seen if a change in personnel could bring about a change in fortunes for the Orange Army.

SRH won over many fans for their fearless style of play last year, but that very same aggressive style of play has led to their downfall this year.