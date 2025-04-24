IPL 2025: RCB Euphoric After Claiming Their First Home Win In IPL 2025 Season, Defeat RR By 11 Runs At Chinnaswamy Stadium

IPL 2025: The curse has been broken and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru can finally celebrate at home. After losing three straight home games, they have finally found success on their fourth game against the Rajasthan Royals . A final over thriller capped off the win for the Rajat Patidar-led side as they defeated RR by 11 runs. Despite the Royals' powerful start, Bengaluru managed to capitalize and put pressure on the opposition. It will be a match to remember for the 12th Man Army as they will head home happy after seeing the hosts finally win at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB Secure Their First Home Win Of IPL 2025, Beat RR By 11 Runs

RCB has finally cracked the Chinnaswamy code after displaying a clinical performance against RR. The visiting side looked well-settled and was moving ahead with a rather risky approach at the start. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a blazing 49 off 19 balls to set the tone, while Vaibhav Suryavanshi also tried to contribute to the opening attack against Bengaluru. Nitish Rana and skipper Riyan Parag also got going at one stage but were dismissed under 30 runs. The Royals' downfall started once RCB got the big fish and dismissed Dhruv Jurel, who scored 47. Even Shimron Hetmeyer fell under pressure and lost his wicket early, which turned the tables in favour of the hosts.

Josh Hazlewood emerged as the Player of the Match with a four-wicket haul, while in-form spinner Krunal Pandya scalped two wickets to keep the pressure going. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal also bagged a wicket each. In the end, RCB secured a euphoric win and Captain Yash Dayal finally understood the assignment.

Bengaluru Went Head Over Heels With The Bat Against Rajasthan

Royal Challengers Bengaluru pulled off a strong start with opener Virat Kohli and Phil Salt keeping the pressure on the Rajasthan Royals. After a slow start, the team gradually picked up pace and went big with their shots. Kohli's impressive IPL form continued as he scored 70 runs on the scoreboard. Phil Salt scored 26, while Devdutt Padikkal also came in strong with a 27-ball half-century. Tim David was dismissed after a successful run-out effort but he scored 23 while Jitesh Sharma remained unbeaten at 20 to elevate RCB in the first innings. Skipper Rajat Patidar couldn't get a proper start after being dismissed at just one run. Despite losing five wickets, RCB secured decent numbers by raking up 205 at the end of the first innings.