IPL 2025: CSK Captain MS Dhoni Laments Absence Of Ruturaj Gaikwad: 'He Will Be A Big Miss'

MS Dhoni has returned to the helm of Chennai Super Kings once again. The 43-year-old will captain CSK for the remainder of the season, as Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out for this season due to an elbow injury.

Dhoni last captained CSK in IPL 2023 and guided the southern giants to their 5th title. But this year, it has been a different case, as CSK have endured a very underwhelming season so far. They are staring at a hat-trick of losses at Chepauk, which is regarded as the fortress for the Yellow Army. Dhoni also showed signs of slowing down as his performance both with the bat and behind the wickets have also been criticised.

MS Dhoni Emphasises On Ruturaj Gaikwad's Absence

The former Indian captain takes charge against KKR for the first time in this season and insisted the team will miss Ruturaj, who looked in fine form with the bat. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said after the toss, 'He has fractured something on his elbow, so he is ruled out of the tournament. He is a very authentic batter, someone who looks to time the ball well. So yeah, he will be a big miss."

CSK's Struggles Have Been Evident