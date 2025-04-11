IPL 2025, CSK vs KKR: MS Dhoni Rewrites Record Books Again, Adds Another Rare Milestone On His Captaincy Return

IPL 2025: During the 25th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, April 11th, star wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni is leading the Chennai-based franchise after Ruturaj Gaikwad suffered an elbow injury.

On the eve of the high-voltage clash between Chennai and Kolkata, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed that Gaikwad would miss the rest of the IPL 2025 matches as he sustained an elbow injury during their clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati. Following which, the head coach announced that Dhoni will lead the Super Kings for the rest of the 18th season of the cash-rich tournament.

MS Dhoni has played 269 IPL matches, scoring 5346 runs at a strike rate of 137.82 and have an average of 39.31. In the 2024 edition, Dhoni scored 161 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 220.55 and had an average of 53.67.

In the ongoing IPL 2025, the wicketkeeper-batter is having a quiet season. He has scored just 103 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 153.73 and has an average of 51.50 in the 2025 edition.

MS Dhoni Scripts History On His Captaincy Return For CSK

As he stepped on the crease to lead the Super Kings against KKR at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, MS Dhoni became the first uncapped player to lead a franchise in the history of the IPL.

Previously, MS Dhoni led the Chennai-based franchise in 235 fixtures. Under his leadership, CSK won 142 games and suffered 90 defeats. The 43-year-old has a remarkable win percentage of 60.42 and led CSK to five IPL titles.

CSK Had A Poor Start To IPL 2025

CSK had a disappointing start to the IPL 2025 season, with four defeats and one win in their previous five fixtures. CSK's only win in the 18th season of the IPL came against Mumbai Indians (MI).