IPL 2025, CSK vs PBKS: Punjab Kings Opt To Bowl First, Glenn Maxwell Misses Out Due To Fractured Finger

Punjab Kings have won the toss and they have decided to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings . Glenn Maxwell misses out and Shreyas Iyer confirmed the star all-rounder has a fractured finger.
A win for Punjab Kings will take them closer to the IPL playoffs, while a loss will further pile pressure on Ricky Ponting's team. With their playoff fate hanging over a thread, CSK cannot afford to have any other hiccups.
Ruturaj Gaikwad has already been ruled out of the tournament, and Ayush Mhatre was named as his replacement. The youngster has shown promise and the onus will be on him to provide his team a good start. Dewald Brevis also justified his selection with a 25-ball 42 against Sunrisers Hyderabad and he will be gunning for another shot.
Punjab have been one of the consistent sides, but their last game with KKR was washed out, while before that, they were thrashed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
MS Dhoni insisted they have been making a lot of changes to the playing XI as it hasn't been a good season for them. As quoted by Cricbuzz, he said at the toss, “If most of your players are doing well, then you chop and change 1-2 players. But this season it hasn't worked for us. It's also the first season after a fresh auction. So you have something in mind but you have to see where a batter is suited better.”
Chennai Super Kings
Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni (w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana
Punjab Kings
Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer(c), Josh Inglis(w), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Suryansh Shedge, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
Chennai Super Kings
Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin , Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton.
Punjab Kings
Prabhsimran Singh, Musheer Khan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Xavier Bartlett, Praveen Dubey.
