IPL 2025 - Despite Win Over DC, Ex-Cricketer Wants Harshit Rana 'To Step Up' For Kolkata Knight Riders: 'He’s Not A Newcomer'

IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) sealed a 14-run triumph over Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 48th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, on Tuesday, April 29th.

Sunil Narine was named the 'Player of the Match' following his all-round performance against the Delhi-based franchise. The Caribbean scored 27 runs from 16 balls at a strike rate of 168.75. He hammered two fours and two sixes during his time on the crease in the first inning. While bowling, Narine picked up three wickets in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 7.20.

Varun Chakaravarthy also took two wickets in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 9.80. It was KKR's spin web that helped the Knight Riders clinch a crucial win in the ongoing season.

KKR Hold Seventh Place In IPL 2025 Standings

Currently, Kolkata Knight Riders hold seventh place on IPL 2025 standings with nine points and have a net run rate of +0.271. KKR won four matches and conceded five defeats in their 10 games in the 18th season of the cash-rich tournament.

Even though KKR clinched a crucial win, the cricket pundits were not satisfied with Harshit Rana's performance against the Delhi Capitals. The 23-year-old Indian pacer failed to take a single wicket in his four-over spell and gifted 49 runs at an economy rate of 12.20.

‘He’s Not A Newcomer Anymore’: Aakash Chopra on Harshit Rana

While speaking to JioHotstar, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra said that Harshit Rana needs to step up for the franchise as the Knights have invested a lot in him. He added that Rana is an ICC trophy winner and not a newcomer in the team.

"In the bowling department, Harshit Rana needs to step up. They’ve invested a lot in him, and if they’re not going to play an overseas fast bowler, they need more from their Indian pacers. Let’s not forget, he’s an ICC trophy winner — he’s not a newcomer anymore," Aakash Chopra said on JioHotstar.