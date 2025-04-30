'15-20 Runs Too Many...': Axar Patel Pinpoints Big Reason Why Delhi Lost at Qila Kotla

DC vs KKR, IPL 2025: It was a night to forget for Delhi Capitals who were beaten by a spirited Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday by 14 runs. The Capitals seems to have squandered the game from being in a winning position.

After the loss, captain Axar Patel pointed the reason why they could not beat Kolkata. As per Patel, Delhi conceded 15-20 extra runs in the powerplay and that hurt the side. Patel also claimed that Delhi lost a few wickets to soft dismissals which did not help their cause.

‘Gave away 15-20 runs too many’

"I think how the wicket was and how we bowled in the powerplay, we gave away 15-20 runs too many. We also lost a few wickets in a soft manner. The positive was how we restricted them after the powerplay, coming to the batting, even though few batters failed, 2-3 of us contributed and took it so close," Patel said at the post-match presentation.

Hailing Vipraj for keeping their hopes alive till the very end, Patel provided an update on his injury.

"When Vipraj was batting there was hope, if Ashutosh was there then they could have repeated the first game. My skin got peeled off as I dived on the practice wickets to stop the ball, but the good thing is there are 3-4 days break and hopefully I will be able to recover," he added.

Where Does DC stand After the Loss?