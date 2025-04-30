IPL 2025: Ajinkya Rahane Provides Injury Update After KKR Beat DC

DC vs KKR, IPL 2025: Ajinkya Rahane is one of the safest fielders in the Kolkata outfit and he also happens to be the leader of the side and a top-order batter - all of these qualities make him an indispensable part of the side. Kolkata won the game against Delhi by 14 runs, but what kept bothering the fans was Rahane's injury.

The KKR captain seemed to have split his webbing while trying to stop the ball at covers. After getting hit, Rahane quickly left the field and was later spotted with a tape around his hand. Rahane, after the injury, did not come back to lead the side. But while everyone seems concerned, Rahane provided an update on his condition after the Kolkata win.

Rahane claimed that he was doing well and should be available for the next game.

‘I will be okay. I will be fine’

“Not bad. I will be okay. I will be fine,” Rahane said at the post-match presentation.

"After 13 overs, those two overs from Sunil. When he picked those wickets, that was the game for us. 204 on that wicket was good, but frankly I felt we were 15 runs short. Russell one over in between and good support from Anukul and Varun," Rahane went onto hail Sunil Narine.

Can KKR Still Make Playoff?