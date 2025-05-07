IPL 2025: The Delhi Capitals have finally named Harry Brook's replacement for the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League. The franchise has opted for Sediqullah Atal to join the side. The 23-year-old opening batter from Afghanistan has been a sensational cricketer in the T20 format, and he will feature in the IPL for the first time. Surprisingly, DC waited for the deadline to make the move as fans reckoned who would be elected as the new England white-ball skipper's replacement for the side.

DC Elect Sediqullah Atal, Bring Him In For Base Prize

After Harry Brook risked getting banned from the IPL for two years, anticipation was high about the Delhi Capitals' move to replace the English batter.

Surprisingly, the Capitals did not do so until now, as they are in a struggling phase to secure a spot in the IPL 2035 playoffs. Amid the pressure, DC has named Sediqullah Atal as their newest player on the side.

"Delhi Capitals (DC) have picked Sediqullah Atal as a replacement for Harry Brook for the remainder of TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. England batter Harry Brook opted out of TATA IPL 2025 due to personal reasons.

"Sediqullah Atal from Afghanistan has scored 1507 T20 runs in 49 matches. The left-handed batter made his T20I Debut in 2023 and has represented Afghanistan in all three formats," the statement from the IPL mentioned.

Sediqullah Atal will be joining the Capitals for a base prize of INR 1.25 Crore.

Delhi Capitals Look In Trouble!

The Delhi Capitals started their IPL 2025 season on a firm note as they clinched five wins in a row. The Axar Patel-led side looked like a tank as they steamrolled their opposition in the first half of the tournament.

However, the franchise has seemingly suffered a lean phase as they have been struggling to keep up lately. DC suffered multiple losses, which has tumbled them into the middle of the points table. While they are still in contention for the playoffs, the situation is still tense for the side as they have to put up a fight.