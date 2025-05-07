IPL Receives Bomb Scare As CAB Gets Threat E-Mail During KKR vs CSK Clash At Eden Gardens

The Cricket Association of Bengal received a bomb threat via e-mail when the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings clash at the Eden Gardens. The CAB received the mail from an unknown ID, which was spotted during the match. The e-mail surfaced after the Indian Armed Forces conducted Operation Sindoor to avenge the lives lost at the Pahalgam Terror Attacks.

The Indian Armed Forces conducted a counterterrorism operation called Operation Sindoor, targeting important terrorist base camps in areas like Sialkot, Muridke, and Bahawalpur. The Indian Army conducted precision strikes and made sure that no Pakistani military infrastructure was damaged, and it targeted prominent terrorist organizations like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed's principal locations.

The motive of the Wednesday night airstrikes was to exact revenge for the savage Pahalgam Terrorist Attack and set an example for counterterrorism measures.

After the CAB noticed the bomb threat from e-mail, an investigation has been launched and the law enforcement authorities are looking into the situation. Security has been heightened in and around Eden Gardens, as per multiple reports.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Announces Retirement From Test Cricket With Immediate Effect

BCCI Honour Indian Armed Forces For Operation Sindoor During KKR vs CSK Clash

Before the KKR vs CSK match began, players from both teams lined up alongside the match officials on the outfield. The Indian national anthem was played, and all of the players, match officials, and coaching staff stood to honour the Indian Armed Forces' efforts towards Operatin Sindoor. The LED screen behind the players displayed a message that read, 'Proud Of The Indian Armed Forces.'