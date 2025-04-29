IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Skipper Axar Patel Leaves Field Due to Injury to His Left Hand After Diving in The Field

The Delhi Capitals hosted the Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL 2025 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday (April 29) and the first innings was a back and forth affair.

Put in to bat first after Delhi captain Axar Patel won the toss, KKR had their moments but lost one wicket too many and thus were only able to make 204-9.

One of the reasons that KKR could not make a bigger score was due to Axar's excellent showing with the ball as he put in a stellar spell of 2-27 in his 4 overs.

However, the skipper also ended up giving many Delhi fans a scare as he was injured in the field and had to walk off for treatment.

Axar's Injury Scare

The incident took place when Axar ended up putting in a proper dive to stop a ball that was flying past him in the 18th over.

However, he landed awkwardly on his left hand and ended up walking off the field for treatment.

To make things worse, Axar was spotted sitting down in the dugout with a visible strapping on his left hand.

He had already completed his full quota of 4 overs by then but it still wasn't an ideal sight.

DC's Wonderful Comeback

However, his role with the ball helped a lot as KKR could not post a total too much above 200.

The chokehold put by Axar in the overs he bowled, combined with Mitchell Starc taking 2 wickets and the team then completing a team hat-trick due to affecting a run-out, meant the away team only managed 204.