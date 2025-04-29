IPL 2025, DC vs KKR: Dushmantha Chameera's Aerial Antics Secure Key Wicket, Dismisses Anukul Roy For A Duck

IPL 2025: The Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders clash entered into an intense situation towards the death overs. The visiting side's batters failed to contribute properly, as they lost their wicket early. But Dushmantha Chameera's superman-like effort has been making rounds as it has become the viral moment of the match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Chameera's Incredible Flight Results in Anukul Roy’s Duck

The moment happened during the fourth ball of the final over, and KKR was hanging for dear life after the middle and lower order crumbled significantly. Mitchell Starc tossed the delivery full on the pad, and batter Anukul Roy flicked it towards the square leg, hoping to cross the boundary line. It looked like the ball would sail over the ropes for a six. The batter also looked confident with the shot.

But Dushmantha Chameera, who was stationed at deep backward square leg, charged towards the ball and leapt towards the ball with his hands ahead to make the catch. The Sri Lankan pulled off a screamer of an effort to dismiss Anukul Roy, who was taken out for a duck. Chameera's efforts could easily become a top contender for the catch of the season. The dismissal was key in restricting the batters' momentum as DC launched a wicket-taking spree.

DC & KKR Delivered An Action-Packed Innings

The Kolkata Knight Riders started firm, with Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Sunil Narine bringing out efficient shots to keep the team ahead. The Afghan stumper scored 26, while Narine picked up 27 runs on the scoreboard before being dismissed. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane contributed 26 runs, while Angkrish Raghuvanshi was the star of the Knight Riders with his heroic 44-run knock. Rinku Singh also stood steady in the middle order with a 25-ball 36. vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer couldn't go big, and Russell too contributed with a nine-ball 17. The Knight Riders reached 204 by the end of the innings.