IPL 2025- Delhi Capitals Star Vipraj Nigam Applauds Prompt Dharamsala Evacuation: 'Thankful To Our Indian Government And Indian Army'

IPL 2025 came to a brief halt amid the cross-border tension between India and Pakistan. On May 9, the match between the Punjab Kings and the Delhi Capitals was called off and the league was suspended for a week.

IPL 2025 Was Suspended Amid Cross-Border Tension

India was the subject of unrelenting Pakistan drone attacks and there were also reports of heavy firing and shelling along the Line of Control (LoC). The Indian Armed Forces successfully thwarted all the attempts and launched a counterattack in a bid to eradicate the origin of the attacks. Pathankot, which happens to be 100 km away from Dharamsala, was also one of the locations which witnessed a heavy Pakistan attack.

Both Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings players returned to New Delhi on a special Vande Bharat train, and DC all-rounder Vipraj Nagam thanked the Indian Army and the Indian government for the successful evacuation from Dharamasala.

As quoted by ANI, he said, "Everyone knows what the situation was, there were some people from the Indian Army in our team. A lot of people came who helped us out. To take us home. So the whole situation was a little normal in the beginning. But after that, they made arrangements for us very easily. The Indian Government and the Indian Army did everything for us. But whatever it was, all that happened in the past. But thankful to our Indian Government and Indian Army. Who brought us home safely?"

Punjab Kings's IPL 2025 Playoff Hopes Hangs In Balance