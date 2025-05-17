IPL 2025 - Delhi Capitals Star Reveals Delhi's Strategy To Replace Pacer Mitchell Starc Ahead Of Gujarat Titans Clash: 'Taking It As Fresh Start'

IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals (DC) will square off against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 60th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, on Sunday, May 18th.

DC Hold Fifth Place On IPL 2025 Standings

Delhi Capitals hold the fifth place on the IPL 2025 standings with 13 points and have a net run rate of +0.362. DC have clinched six wins and suffered four defeats after playing 11 matches in the 18th season of the cash-rich tournament.

The IPL 2025 was briefly suspended for one week after escalation in the India-Pakistan border. Since the T20 tournament was suspended, most of the overseas players returned back to their respective countries, putting the IPL franchises at a tough position.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 match between Delhi and Gujarat, DC star Vipraj Nigam came at the pre-match press conference, where he revealed how the Capitals will tackle the non-availability of a few overseas players.

Vipraj said that the suspension of one week feels like the IPL 2025 is having a fresh start. He added that the franchise will try to continue with the momentum.

The Delhi Capitals all-rounder opened up on Mitchell Starc's unavailability in the remaining matches of the season and said that it is hard to replace the Aussie pacer.

He further added that the Delhi-based franchise won't dwell on the absence of other players, rather will give their best with the ones who are available.

"We are taking it as a fresh start. Our focus is on how we began our campaign from the first game, and we will try to continue that momentum. We have a few replacements. It is tough to replace Mitchell Starc, but we have regrouped as a team. We don't want to dwell on the absence of players who are not here, but we will try to give our best with the players available," Vipraj Nigam said as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Mitchell Starc's Stats In IPL 2025