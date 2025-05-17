IPL 2025: KKR's Playoff Hopes Dashed, RCB's Wait For Qualification Continues As Match Gets Abandoned Due To Rain

Updated May 17th 2025, 22:29 IST
IPL 2025: The resumption of the Indian Premier League 2025 season has met with a washout. Bengaluru witnessed incessant rains, and even the toss couldn't take place. After deliberate discussions among the skippers of both franchises, the match had to be abandoned due to rain, with both teams sharing a point each. The RCB vs KKR was washed out due to rain.
The Kolkata Knight Riders have been officially eliminated from the playoff race.
