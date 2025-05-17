Republic World
  • IPL 2025: KKR's Playoff Hopes Dashed, RCB's Wait For Qualification Continues As Match Gets Abandoned Due To Rain

Updated May 17th 2025, 22:29 IST

The RCB vs KKR clash was abandoned after rain showers did not allow any single ball to be play. Both teams share a point each, and KKR are out of the playoff race.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Chinnaswamy Stadium
Match officials inspect the ground as the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru gets delayed due to the rain at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru | Image: ANI Photo

IPL 2025: The resumption of the Indian Premier League 2025 season has met with a washout. Bengaluru witnessed incessant rains, and even the toss couldn't take place. After deliberate discussions among the skippers of both franchises, the match had to be abandoned due to rain, with both teams sharing a point each. The RCB vs KKR was washed out due to rain. 

The Kolkata Knight Riders have been officially eliminated from the playoff race.

This is a breaking copy. Morew to follow…

Published May 17th 2025, 22:29 IST