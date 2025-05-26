IPL 2025: Did SRH Game Seal The Exit Of Venkatesh Iyer? Ex-IND Star Points Out Uncanny Kolkata Knight Riders Strategy

Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL 2025 season hasn't turned out the way they had hoped. The defending champions signed off with a 110-run defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad and finished the season in 8th place.

Will KKR Release Venkatesh Iyer After Poor IPL 2025?

KKR amassed a formidable side as the likes of Sunil Narine and Rinku Singh were retained, while they also added players like Quinton de Kock and Spencer Johnson to their setup. Venkatesh Iyer turned out to be the most expensive player for KKR as the IPL 2024 champions shelled out a whopping 23.75 crore for his services. There were high hopes for the KKR loyalist, but he failed to justify his price tag and only managed to accumulate 142 runs in 11 matches at an average of 20.29.

He was not involved in KKR's last group stage game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, and former Indian opener Aakash Chopra believes that the player might not be in KKR's plans for IPL 2026, and this could be an indication.

On his YouTube channel, he said, "The big news for me from this match was that they didn't play Venkatesh Iyer. He was in the impact substitute's list, but you didn't get him to bat. You got Manish Pandey and Angkrish Raghuvanshi to bat, and you played Ramandeep Singh and Rinku Singh. You played everyone, but you left Venky out.

“Is that the indicator that Venky will be released next year? You will release ₹23 crore, and then you may want to buy him back at a lesser price. That is a possibility, but I feel we have got an indicator for next year.”

Ajinkya Rahane's Stellar Show Emerged As One Of The Positives