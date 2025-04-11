IPL 2025: Dust Storm Hits Mumbai Indians' Practice Session In Delhi, Rohit Sharma's Epic Reaction Goes Viral

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians (MI) will square off against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 29th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, on Sunday, April 13th.

Ahead of their upcoming clash, the Mumbai-based franchise's practice session was disrupted after a sudden dost storm that hit the national capital on Friday (April 11th) evening. The five-time IPL champions were training at the Arun Jaitley Stadium when the dust storm hit Delhi.

Mumbai Indians took to their social media and shared a clip where Rohit Sharma is seen standing at the sideline of the field and asking his fellow teammates to ‘come back’ from the middle of the ground. The video also captured MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene, along with all-rounder Deepak Chahar, and bowling coach Lasith Malinga struggling to return back on the sidelines of the Arun Jaitleyu Stadium.

“Straight out of a cyclone movie,” MI wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) while sharing the video.

Watch The Video

MI shared another clip of fast bowler Trent Boult running off the field as quickly as possible after the dust storm hit Delhi. “Thunderstorm in Delhi and ThunderBoult is on the run,” MI wrote while sharing the video.

Rohit Sharma is currently having a low key IPL 2025 season. The former MI skipper scored just 28 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 131.03.

MI Stand In Eighth Place On IPL 2025 Standings

MI had a disappointing start to the 18th season of the cash-rich tournament, winning just one match in the IPL 2025. Their only victory came against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday, April 31st, at the Eden Gardens.