'Retire Now MS Dhoni': Fans Hit Out At MSD After CSK Skipper's Poor Knock Against KKR In IPL 2025

IPL 2025: MS Dhoni returned as the Chennai Super Kings ' (CSK) captain during their match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 25th match of the Indian Premier League ( IPL ) 2025.

In the remainder matches of the IPL 2025, Dhoni will lead CSK after Ruturaj Gaikwad suffered an elbow injury during their match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati.

During the high voltage clash between CSK and KKR, Dhoni came on the crease to lead the Super Kings. He also achieved a unique milestone as he became the first uncapped batter to lead a franchise in the extravagant T20 tournament.

During the toss, the Knight Riders won the toss and sent the Super Kings to bat first at the iconic Chepauk. KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane's decision did go in their favor as they successfully restricted the hosts to 103/9. It's also Chennai's lowest total at the Chepauk.

CSK's batting lineup struggled again in the ongoing season of the IPL, as Shivam Dube was their highest run-scorer in the inning with just 31 runs from 29 balls.

MS Dhoni Scored 1 Run Against KKR In IPL 2025

However, all the eyes were on MS Dhoni's performance as he made his return as the CSK captain. But the 43-year-old once again failed against KKR's spin bowling attack. The uncapped wicketkeeper-batter could score just one run from four balls at a strike rate of 25.00. It was Sunil Narine who dismissed Dhoni in the 16th over of the first inning. As of now, MS Dhoni had a quiet IPL 2025 season, scoring just 104 runs at a strike rate of 146.48.

Here Are The Fans' Reactions To MS Dhoni's Dismissal

The wicketkeeper-batter played 270 IPL matches and scored 5347 runs at a strike rate of 137.70 and have an average of 39.03.

KKR stand in the sixth place with four points on the IPL 2025 standings. Meanwhile, CSK hold ninth place with just two points and have a net run rate of -0.889.