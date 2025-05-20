IPL 2025: England Star Leaves Yorkshire 'Disappointed' After Ditching Domestic Cricket for Mumbai Indians Gig

With the Indian Premier League, or IPL 2025, getting delayed due to India-Pakistan border tensions, the league has relaxed rules on the teams signing temporary replacement players.

This led to Mumbai Indians, a team in contention for the IPL playoffs, to make three player signings - Charith Asalanka, Richard Gleeson and Jonny Bairstow all came in as replacements for Ryan Rickelton, Corbin Bosch and Will Jacks, respectively.

However, it was the signing of Bairstow that led to Yorkshire feeling very upset.

Bairstow's Dream, Yorkshire's Nightmare

The team admitted that not having him around for Friday's fixture against Nottinghamshire and their first two T20 Blast fixtures was disappointing.

“Whilst it is naturally disappointing to lose Jonny for the next few weeks, the opportunity for him to play in the final stages of the IPL at this stage in his career is huge. Jonny has been open with us around his desire to play in the IPL from our very first conversation with him, and we'd like to wish him the best of luck in the coming weeks,” said Gavin Hamilton, Yorkshire's general manager.

Bairstow naturally was grateful to the Yorkshire for understanding his want and releasing him to play in the IPL.

Can Bairstow Make a Mark at MI?

Taking to Instagram stories, he expressed his excitement at getting the chance to represent MI.

"I'm incredibly grateful to the club for understanding, continued support and look forward to getting stuck back in on my return. This is a fantastic opportunity, and I'm excited to contribute to MI's campaign. Can't wait to get started and experience the energy of Mumbai."

MI are not yet in the play-offs but only need to win their next IPL game against Delhi Capitals to be assured of their spot.