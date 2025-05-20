BCCI Unveils Key Modifications To IPL 2025 Playing Conditions, Implements Playoff Rule For Remaining League Matches

A replica of the IPL trophy during the opening ceremony of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai | Image: ANI Photo

IPL 2025: The BCCI has opted to allot extra time to complete the matches of the Indian Premier League. An additional hour has been given to the playing conditions for the rest of the league-stage competitions. The rule has come into effect on May 20, 2025, during the Chennai Super Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. After the extra hour was added, the new time to complete matches is 120 minutes.

BCCI Impose Playoff Rule In League Stage, Extra Time Added

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has taken up some essential steps so that the Indian Premier League remains uninterrupted because of weather-related issues.

The Indian Cricket Board has opted to implement a crucial rule in the league-stage matches, which is usually followed during the playoffs. This rule affects the playing conditions, which would aid both sides and ensure that the matches weren't severely affected due to rain.

"Similar to the playoffs stage, an additional one hour will be allocated to the playing conditions for the remaining matches of the league stage, starting Tuesday, 20 May," a statement from the BCCI mentioned.

Earlier, weather issues had affected the RCB vs KKR match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, as incessant rains took over the region. The match toss also could not happen, and the match had to be abandoned without a ball being bowled. While both teams shared a point each, KKR was eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoffs.

IPL 2025 Playoff Venues Also Announced

Apart from the extra time implementation, the BCCI has announced the venue for the playoffs. The New PCA Stadium will host the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator in New Chandigarh, while the Eliminator 2 and the summit clash will happen at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.