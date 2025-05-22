IPL 2025: Faf du Plessis Concedes Poor Delhi Capitals Season After After Humiliating MI Loss: 'Perhaps A Fair Reflection'

Mumbai Indians have knocked out Delhi Capitals after securing a 59-run win at the Wankhede Stadium. With this victory, Mumbai have secured a IPL 2025 playoff berth after missing out last season.

Faf du Plessis Reflects On Delhi Capitals' Poor Season

It was Suryakumar Yadav who bailed out the home side after the top order failed to grind up the momentum. Suryakumar didn't budge and helped his team score an impressive 180 runs with a spectacular 73 off 43 balls. He got off to a sluggish start, scoring just 33 runs in 26 balls, but went berserk, scoring 40 runs in the following 17 balls.

In Axar Patel's absence, the designated vice-captain, Faf du Plessis, led the team but failed to muster a challenge. Delhi were leading the IPL table at the start of the season, but their form has nosedived and results have been pretty evident so far.

While speaking after the match, Du Plessis insisted the result is a fair reflection of their performance in IPL 2025.

As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said, “We were there for the first 17-18 overs and then we were pretty average. Sums up our season - we have been cold either in the batting or the bowling in the last seven or eight games. Perhaps a fair reflection.”

Delhi Capitals Suffered A Batting Collapse Again

For Delhi Capitals, it was a batting collapse. The only batter who was able to surpass the 30-run mark was Sameer Rizvi. Both KL Rahul and Du Plessis couldn't get it going when it mattered the most. For Mumbai, Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell Santner ran through the DC batting lineup sharing six wickets among them.