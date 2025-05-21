Updated IPL 2025 Points Table After Mumbai Indians Humiliate Delhi Capitals To Secure Playoff Berth

Mumbai Indians have defeated Delhi Capitals by 59 runs to secure an IPL 2025 playoff spot. The win means no other teams can reach 16 points this season.

Suryakumar Yadav Maintained His Brilliant Run In IPL 2025

Suryakumar Yadav continued his fierce form in IPL 2025. The Indian T20 captain played another blinder to lead his team to the IPL playoffs single-handedly. On a day when the home team needed a win, the Mumbai top order failed to grind up the momentum. But Suryakumar stood tall and smashed a brilliant 73 off 43 balls to help his side post a formidable 180 runs. He started slowly as he scored only 33 runs in 26 balls But went on a rampage mode, amassing 40 runs in the next 17 balls.

The pitch turned out to be a tricky as the ball was gripping and it was not a batter's paradise. With this win, Mumbai have sealed a playoff berth and need to win their last match against Punjab Kings to be in contention for a top-two finish.

It was a batting collapse for Delhi Capitals. On the back of a magnificent century, the onus was on KL Rahul, but he could only manage 11 runs. Faf du Plessis, who captained the side in the absence of Axar Patel, also couldn't contribute much. Except for Sameer Rizvi, no other batter could get past the 30-run hurdle. For Mumbai, both Mitchell Santner and Jasprit Bumrah were at their best and picked up six wickets between them.



Updated IPL 2025 Points Table After Delhi Capitals Thrash Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians have remained in the 4th place with 16 points and their Net Run Rate of 1.292 is the best among the top four teams. Gujarat Titans have remained at the top of the table with 18 points, while RCB and Punjab King are in the 2nd and 3rd position respectively with 17 points each.