IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma Celebrates 38th Birthday With Mumbai Indians Teammates, Wife Ritika Joins Hitman On His Big Day

IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma will go down in the history of the sport as one of the most celebrated skippers of all time. Rohit Sharma is now a two-time ICC Trophy-winning captain, a record that not many can boast about. Rohit is a part of an illustrious list that features names such as Clive Lloyd, Ricky Ponting, and MS Dhoni.

Rohit Sharma is also only the third Indian skipper after Kapil Dev and MSD to win an ICC Trophy for India as a captain. Rohit Sharma won two consecutive ICC Trophies in a span of just ten months; this is something that rarely happens, and it will be tough for any future captain to replicate what the Indian skipper has done.

Sharma led India to their second World T20 win as a skipper in June 2024; nine months later, he again led his team to an ICC Champions Trophy victory earlier this year.

Rohit Sharma Celebrates 38th Birthday In Style

The Indian captain and former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma turned 38 on April 30, 2025. Rohit is currently playing the IPL and is representing five-time champion MI. Rohit to Mumbai is what Virat Kohli is to Royal Challengers Bengaluru or what MS Dhoni is to the Chennai Super Kings.

Rohit Sharma was under the radar for quite some time due to his dismal performances during the initial phases of IPL 2025, but he played a few stellar knocks recently that played a huge part in reviving Mumbai Indians' campaign. Mumbai Indians recently shared a video of Rohit Sharma celebrating his 38th birthday in a grand manner.

Skipper Sharma was joined by his better half, Ritika Sajdeh, and also his MI teammates, including the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, and Jasprit Bumrah.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan Royals Show Gratitude Towards Vaibhav Suryavanshi In Unique Way, Make Massive Change To Their X Bio

Mumbai Indians Stage Dominant Comeback