IPL 2025: GT Opt To Bowl First Against MI At Wankhede, Arshad Khan Named In Playing XI Over Washington Sundar For Titans

IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans have won the toss over Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. Skipper Shubman Gill has elected to bowl first. Keeping in mind of the conditions, the Titans skipper has elected to chase against MI. The team has announced a change as Arshad Khan has been named in the Playing XI over Washington Sundar.

GT Opt To Bowl After Winning Toss

Skipper Shubman Gill revealed that the decision for him to elect to bowl was the conditions as he believes the wicket would not change that much. Shubman and company are eager to put chase down whatever total the Mumbai Indians have put on the board for them.

“I don't think the wicket will change much, got to have a total on the board and then chase it. It's all about delivering our best as a team. We have one change. Arshad comes back for Sundar,” Shubman Gill said at the toss, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

At the toss, Hardik Pandya said that they do not mind batting first and it was key to execute their plans in the game. The MI skipper looked confident and focused on the need to stay disciplined and focused. Mumbai announced no changes in the side.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Arshad Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma , Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav , Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Shubman Gill Reveals Kagiso Rabada Is Back

Shubman Gill reveled that Kagiso Rabada, who had returned home from GT camp, is back in the franchise. However, the Titans did not incorporate him straightaway as they believe he needs some game time in practice to get back in his groove.

“Rabada is back (in the squad), but he will need a few practice sessions and a few games to get back in his groove,” Gill added.