IPL 2025: How Rain Can Dampen Punjab Kings' Playoff Hopes If Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Gets Washed Out?

IPL 2025: 3rd-placed Mumbai Indians will host 4th-placed Gujarat Titans in a crucial IPL 2025 clash at the Wankhede Stadium. Knowing a win could almost seal a playoff berth, both teams will be adamant to leave the field with full points.

Mumbai have turned it around with six consecutive wins while Gujarat have also had a pretty much errorless campaign. Both teams have accumulated 14 points each and have emerged as serious contenders for the title this time around. But after the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals game washed out, rain could again play a spoilsport.

Rain Interruption Likely For MI vs GT Clash

As per Accuweather, the sky will remain cloudy, and there are chances of a couple of late showers in the afternoon. The precipitation chances stand at around 80 per cent in the afternoon, but it might come down to 4 per cent. The temperature will hover around 28 degrees in the evening. Given the weather conditions, the match is unlikely to be interrupted by rain, but if the match gets washed out, how will it affect both teams' playoff chances?

How A Washed Out Game Will Affect MI, GT And PBKS

Both Mumbai and Gujarat won't be disappointed if they share one point each. Mumbai will move to the second place with 15 points for having a much better Net Run Rate, while Gujarat's team will elevate itself to the third spot. GT have an added advantage as they have only played 10 matches and can still secure a top two berth with two more wins in the remaining three matches.