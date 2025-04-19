IPL 2025, GT vs DC: Ishant Sharma Seen Pointing Finger At Ashutosh Sharma As Duo Engage In Minor Argument

IPL 2025: The GT vs DC clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium saw some tensions flare up among players of both sides. Ishant Sharma and Ashutosh Sharma were seen having a disagreement on the field after the pacer tossed a delivery which seemingly hit the batter on his shoulder.

Ishant Sharma & Ashutosh Sharma Have An On-Field Disagreement

The moment happened during the final ball of the 19th over when Ishant Sharma delivered a short ball, and Ashutosh Sharma tried to pull the shot. But he missed, and the ball hit his shoulder, and Jos Buttler made the catch. The Gujarat Titans laid out a huge appeal to the umpire, but he exclaimed that it went off his shoulder. Unfortunately, the Titans do not have a review either to appeal against the decision.

Ishant Sharma was seen arguing with Ashutosh Sharma, who indicated towards his shoulder, saying that the ball had hit there. But the pacer did not look convinced and was seen pointing a finger towards the DC batter. Ashutosh then pulled up his sleeve to show where the ball had made an impact. The replay also determined that the ball had indeed hit his shoulder.

GT Sustain Against GT's Bowling Unit, Go 200+ On The Score

In the final over of the GT vs DC clash, the hosts were fined for maintaining a slow over rate. As per the rules, only four fielders would be outside the circle. Skipper Shubman Gill, who was visibly upset, was seen talking to the umpire, but the punishment remains. Additional drama ensues as Sherfane Rutherford is brought in as the impact substitute for Ishant Sharma.

R Sai Kishore was finally introduced in the bowling attack, and he picked up the crucial wicket of Ashutosh Sharma. But Kuldeep Yadav managed to take the score past 200 runs with a boundary in the final ball of the 20th over.