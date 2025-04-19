IPL 2025, GT vs DC: KL Rahul Attains Historic Feat, Becomes The Fastest Indian To Secure 200 Sixes In IPL History

IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul has attained an incredible new feat as he is now the fastest Indian to secure 200 sixes in the history of the Indian Premier League. Rahul eclipsed fellow Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson as the new man on top, and he secured the feat against the Gujarat Titans in match 35 of the IPL 2025 season, in which DC faced off against GT at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

KL Rahul Becomes The Fastest Indian To Attain Massive IPL Feat

The moment happened in the second ball of the third over when Mohammed Siraj tossed a slot ball on the length and off to KL Rahul, who smacked it high over the mid-on for a six. The wicketkeeper-batter smacked a 14-ball 28 before being dismissed by Prasidh Krishna. But KL did some damage by hitting four boundaries and a sole six, which set the record. he had a strike rate of 200, but DC lost him early in the powerplay overs.

Apart from being the fastest Indian to score 200 sixes, KL is the third-fastest overall to do so. Rahul set the benchmark in 129 innings and is behind Chris Gayle and Andre Russell on the list. Gayle is currently at the top spot after securing the feat in 69 innings. Andre Russell, who is at number two, did it in 97 innings. The list also features AB de Villiers, David Warner, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and many more cricketers.

KL Rahul & DC Have Been In Solid Shape

KL Rahul has been in exceptional form since becoming a part of the Delhi Capitals. He was seen in action at DC's second game after welcoming his daughter to the world. Since then, the wicketkeeper-batter has put up some exceptional performances for his new IPL franchise, which was on a four-match win streak and also secured a super over win against RR.