IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya Denounces Pahalgam Terrorist Attack As Players & Commentators Don Black Arm Bands In Solidarity

IPL 2025: In the wake of the gruesome terrorist attack on Kashmir's Pahalgam, the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians broadcast began with a moment of silence from the studio, with all the panellists having a moment of silence for a minute before beginning their proceedings. The Match Day also featured the commentators as well as the players from both sides donning black armbands.

During the toss proceedings, skippers Hardik Pandya and Pat Cummins were seen wearing black armbands in solidarity for the ones who have lost their lives due to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. MI captain Hardik Pandya denounced the incident and extended the entire team's support for the innocent souls who have lost their lives.

“I would like to pass on the message and our condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the terror attack. I strongly condemn and we as a team strongly condemn this cowardly attack, and we stand behind all of them and with the nation,” Hardik Pandya said during the toss.

Before the action began at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, players from both franchises and the match umpires stood together for a moment of silence. A message on the screen behind them mentioned, “Let's All Stand For Peace And Humanity.”