IPL 2025, SRH vs MI: Star Mumbai Indians Batter Rohit Sharma Just 12 Runs Away From Achieving New T20 Milestone

IPL 2025: In the 41st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns against Mumbai Indians (MI), at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Mumbai Indians had a sloppy start to the 18th season of the cash-rich tournament. The Mumbai-based franchise played eight matches in IPL 2025, winning four and conceding four defeats. MI occupy the sixth place on the IPL 2025 standings with eight points and have a net run rate of +0.483.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad stand in ninth place on the IPL 2025 table with four points and have a net run rate of -1.217. The Sunrisers have won two matches and conceded five defeats so far.

Rohit Sharma Etch Name On Record Books Alongside Virat Kohli

In the upcoming match of the tournament, all the eyes will be on star MI batter Rohit Sharma, who played a blitz 76-run knock in their previous game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The 37-year-old top-order batter is on the cusp of achieving a new milestone. Rohit Sharma is just 12 runs away from becoming the second Indian batter to reach the 12000-run mark in T20s.

In the shortest format, Rohit played 455 matches and 442 innings, scoring 11988 runs at a strike rate of 135.00 and has an average of 30.81.

If he achieves the milestone, Rohit will etch his name in the record books alongside talismanic batter Virat Kohli.

Rohit Sharma's Numbers In T20Is

Rohit Sharma has played 159 T20Is, amassing 4231 runs at a strike rate of 140.89 and has an average of 32.05. Meanwhile, in the IPL, he played 264 matches and scored 6786 runs at a strike rate of 131.61 and has an average of 29.63.

After leading Team India to their triumph at the T20 World Cup in 2024, Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the T20Is. Apart from Rohit, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja also hung up their boots in the T20Is.