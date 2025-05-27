IPL 2025: How Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir Fight Made RCB vs LSG Become One of the Most Heated Rivalries in Recent Indian Premier League History

The final group stage game in the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League sees the Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on the Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday (May 27), and it is a game that will have direct consequences on how the top 4 teams line up for the play-offs.

For RCB, the mantra is simple - win and they're in the top 2 of the IPL 2025 points table. Lose, however, and a match in the Eliminator with Mumbai Indians awaits them.

It might not seem like the match has much at stake for LSG, given they have been out of play-off contention for quite a while. But the RCB vs LSG rivalry has been something of a highlight in recent seasons - and it all became bigger thanks to a confrontation between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli.

Ahead of the final league game of the season, let's revisit the story of the newest rivalry in the IPL.

Avesh Khan's Helmet Throw Starts The Fire

It all started on April 10, 2023 when LSG and RCB squared off at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and a high-scoring encounter became an absolute thriller.

LSG needed 1 run off 1 ball but at the crease were Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan - bowlers by trade and, to make things worse, the team were 9 wickets down.

A wicket off the final ball would have taken the game to a Super Over, which is why bowler Harshal Patel went for a run-out at the non-striker's end but comically failed at his attempt. But it was the real last ball that sparked the rivalry.

Harshal's ball to Avesh went through to the 'keeper but Bishnoi had already hared down the wicket and Avesh soon followed suit. RCB could not effect the run-out and then Avesh celebrated the win by flinging his helmet to the ground.

Avesh later admitted regret for his celebration, and he was duly fined for his actions too. But to add fuel to the fire, Gautam Gambhir - who was then LSG's mentor - shushed the RCB supporters.

It was something Kohli, a former Delhi and India teammate of Gambhir, took note of - and made sure to reference in the return game.

Another Gambhir-Kohli Spat Sets Rivalry Ablaze

The second game in Lucknow was a low-scoring thriller as RCB successfully defended 126, with LSG scoring just 109 in return. But it was Kohli's fiery celebrations that set the tone for what was to follow.

He celebrated in the face of the LSG players, pumped his fists and motioned to the crowd to make noise - and they happily obliged.

But it led to some tensions, as LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq confronted Kohli both during and after the game - which, in turn, led to Gambhir intervening and having a showdown with Kohli.

Both were fined 100% of their match fees in the aftermath, yet they made up afterwards and even worked together very well when Gambhir became India's head coach.