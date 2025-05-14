IPL 2025 in Jeopardy! Bomb Threat in SMS Stadium, Security Beefed up

Updated May 14th 2025, 11:24 IST
IPL 2025: The cash-rich Indian Premier League 2025 had to be suspended midway through the tournament because of the tensions between India-Pakistan. Now that the situation is under control after India's ‘Operation Sindoor’, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to resume the tournament from May 17.
But, even before the first match after resumption is played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders on May 17 at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium - there is a problem. The problem may not be in Bengaluru, but in Jaipur.
As per a report on TOI, there was a bomb threat at the Sawai Mansingh stadium, which was later confirmed to be hoaxes. Despite it being merely a hoax, the security in the city has been beefed up. In the wake of this incident, Rajasthan State Sports Council (RSSC) chairperson Neeraj K Pawan assured fans and stakeholders that there is no cause for concern. He also confirmed that the security measures are in place and the fans can enjoy the game to the fullest.
Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals side had a season to forget where they struggling to put together victories. Despite having the talent, they could not rise to the occasion and are one of the few teams who are already out of the playoff race. The Royals managed to win merely three out of 12 matches. With two more games to go this season, Rajasthan would ideally like to win both and sign off on a high.
Published May 14th 2025, 11:16 IST