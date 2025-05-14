IPL 2025 in Jeopardy! Bomb Threat in SMS Stadium, Security Beefed up

IPL 2025: The cash-rich Indian Premier League 2025 had to be suspended midway through the tournament because of the tensions between India-Pakistan. Now that the situation is under control after India's ‘Operation Sindoor’, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to resume the tournament from May 17.

But, even before the first match after resumption is played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders on May 17 at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium - there is a problem. The problem may not be in Bengaluru, but in Jaipur.

RSSC Chairperson Confirms SMS is Safe Now

As per a report on TOI, there was a bomb threat at the Sawai Mansingh stadium, which was later confirmed to be hoaxes. Despite it being merely a hoax, the security in the city has been beefed up. In the wake of this incident, Rajasthan State Sports Council (RSSC) chairperson Neeraj K Pawan assured fans and stakeholders that there is no cause for concern. He also confirmed that the security measures are in place and the fans can enjoy the game to the fullest.

RR's Season to Forget