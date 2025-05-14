PSL 2025 Hits Major Roadblock; Kane Williamson, Other New Zealand Players Unlikely to Return to Pakistan Amid Security Concerns

PSL 2025: In what can be labelled as a major roadblock for Pakistan Super League, overseas star Kane Williamson is unlikely to return to Pakistan amid tensions with India. As per Pakistani media reports, not just Williamson - most of the New Zealand cricketers are reluctant. Now, Williamson is one of the biggest names to have signed up by PCB. Williamson is a key member of the Karachi Kings squad and his unavailability would be a major setback for the franchise.

On the other hand, Australia's David Warner confirmed his availability while speaking to an Australian media outlet.

For the unversed, the Pakistan Cricket Board confidently announced that the PSL 2025 season will resume from May 17. The four remaining group-stage games will be hosted at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, while the playoffs and the final will take place in Lahore, according to an official PCB release.

Kane Williamson Went Unsold In IPL

In the past, Williamson has been a regular part of the Indian Premier League. To be precise from 2015 to 2024. However, he went unsold in the 2025 IPL auction. He was a key player for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and led them to the summit clash in 2018, where they lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK). That year, he amassed 735 runs in 17 matches, bagging the Orange Cap for being the top scorer with an average of 52.50 and eight half-centuries.

After his stint with SRH came to an end in 2022, the NZ talisman played for Gujarat Titans in the next two IPL seasons.